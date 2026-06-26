Prime Video preps Ray Winstone crime drama Danger Money for UK, Ireland

Amazon-owned Prime Video will launch an action-comedy series starring Ray Winstone (Sexy Beast) and produced by All3Media-owned Two Brothers Pictures (Fleabag) in association with All3Media International.

Danger Money (6×60′), written and created by David Crow and Oliver Maltman (Semi-Detached), will be directed by Carl Tibbetts (Black Mirror).

It will be made available to Prime Video customers in the UK and Ireland, with production set to begin later this year.

Described as a high-octane action-comedy, it follows a former SAS operative (Winstone) haunted by a botched mission in the ’90s that left his reputation in tatters and his best friend dead.

Decades later, still plagued by guilt and desperate to rebuild a relationship with his daughter, he is pulled back into the world he’d left behind when an old friend resurfaces with a job too good to refuse.

Winstone said: “They told me the character was a bit of a scrapper, surly and getting on a bit. I told them it doesn’t ring any bells, but I like a challenge. In all seriousness, it’s everything that I love because beneath the action, laughs and the hardman antics, there’s a lot of heart, soul and depth to this script as any great characters and shows have.”

Crow and Maltman serve as executive producers alongside Harry and Jack Williams, Sarah Hammond, Alex Mercer and Katie Churchill for Two Brothers. Crow and Maltman are writing episodes one, two and six, while Iain Hollands is writing episodes three and four, as well as serving as a co-executive producer. Ryan O’Sullivan and Matilda Wnek are writing episode five.

The producer is Mick Pantaleo and Aisha Bywaters serves as casting director. Halo Pictures is the Maltese service company.