Pokeepsie Films and EO Contents Group seal Spanish, South Korean coproduction alliance

Spanish production company Pokeepsie Films, led by Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with South Korean studio EO Contents Group to coproduce film and television projects.

The agreement, signed at Pokeepsie’s Madrid headquarters, is said to be the first agreement of its kind between production companies from Spain and South Korea.

Through the MOU, both companies commit to reviewing their IP, developing new stories and collaborating on the production of series and feature films with global reach.

EO Contents Group has recently achieved success with dramas such as Night Has Come, which reached number one on Netflix in South Korea in 2023. Its forthcoming projects include the series Love Scout and Head over Heels, as well as the feature films The Noisy Mansion and Ghost Game.

Oh Eun-young, CEO of the South Korean group, said: “It will be an opportunity to strengthen our competitiveness in the global media market and create a flagship transnational production that will succeed not only in Korea and Spain, but throughout the world.”

For its part, Pokeepsie Films, a production company partly owned by Banijay Iberia, has consolidated its position in the thriller and horror genres with titles such as Perfect Strangers, 30 Coins and Veneciafrenia, in addition to the recent series 1992 for Netflix.

In addition, in recent years it has expanded its reach into genres such as teen romance with the successful Culpables saga for Prime Video, and comedy, with the series Entrepreneurs for Disney+.

With this new alliance, the production company expands its international reach, adding an avenue of collaboration with one of the most attractive hubs of the Asian and global industry.

“I greatly admire Korea’s ability to tell stories and produce content enjoyed worldwide,” De la Iglesia said. “I was impressed by the many projects EO Contents Group is developing, and I believe this partnership will become a new model of collaboration between Spain and Korea.”