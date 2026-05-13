Pasha Patriki’s 9 Light sets up unscripted arm after reality show greenlight

Toronto-based production outfit 9 Light Entertainment is launching an unscripted division on the heels of receiving a green light for its new reality format Lights, Camera… Kitchen!.

Commissioned by Bell Fibe TV1, the 4×27’ series follows two entrepreneurs and business partners, Nataliya from Russia and Leeza from Ukraine, who run a multi-generational catering company that services TV and film productions.

The show follows Nataliya and Leeza, along with their mothers and Nataliya’s daughter, as the five women from different generations deliver meals to cast and crew across Ontario. It will premiere on Fibe TV1 on May 28.

9 Light Entertainment, which was launched in 2015 by Pasha Patriki, said it will continue to expand its slate of scripted film and TV projects. Its primary line of business is genre-driven films in the C$2-5m (US$1.5-3.7m) range, while it also operates a joint-venture label, Hangar 18 Media, with Raven Banner Entertainment.

“With the launch of our unscripted division, we wanted our first project to feel deeply human. Lights, Camera… Kitchen! is a series built around real personalities, real pressure, and the beautiful chaos that happens behind the scenes of filmmaking,” said Patriki.