Paris studio TeamTO launches anime-inspired production division TeamTOKO Animation

Paris-based children’s studio TeamTO has launched an anime-inspired production division called TeamTOKO Animation.

The new arm will focus on original 2D and 3D animated series and feature films, in addition to select high-end service work.

The creator-led division’s projects will be rooted in anime-inspired storytelling, developed through collaboration between European and Japanese talent.

Alongside the launch of TeamTOKO, TeamTO is refreshing its branding with a new logo depicting a ‘tobiuo,’ the Japanese word for flying fish and the inspiration behind the TO in the company’s name.

“A symbol of movement, transition and creative freedom, the flying fish reflects the studio’s ability to move fluidly between cultures and storytelling traditions, honouring its long-standing admiration for Japanese animation while remaining firmly rooted in its European identity,” the company said.

The brand refresh and new division mark a new chapter for TeamTO, following its acquisition by Riva Studios, which pulled the studio out of administration in late 2024.

Tara Sibel, co-founder of Riva Studios, said: “Anime was our gateway into animation; it’s where our love for the medium truly began. It revealed to us the emotional depth and boundless imagination that animation can hold.

“As TeamTO enters this next chapter, embracing that influence feels both natural and deeply personal. With TeamTOKO, we are honouring TeamTO’s legacy while opening the door to bold new storytelling – carrying it forward with renewed imagination, ambition and heart.”

TeamTO already has two anime-inspired projects on its slate: shōnen (male-focused manga) series Shadow Soccer (26×22’), directed by French filmmaker Slimane Aniss, and original feature Akira’s Flying Wheelchair, developed with French, Italian and Japanese talent.