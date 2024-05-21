Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media partners with 9 Story, HappyNest on kids’ series

Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media has teamed up with Canada’s 9 Story Media Group and LA-based kids and family company HappyNest Entertainment, a joint venture between Stampede Ventures and UTA, on a children’s series called Paris & Pups.

Paris & Pups is inspired by Hilton’s real-life pets and aims to become a franchise. It will begin as a digital series for global launch, with worldwide distribution rights held by 9 Story. 9 Story will lead production, with creative input from its Ireland-based animation studio Brown Bag Films, which is also attached for a future longform series.

“As we expand our original franchise businesses, creating original family programming is a natural progression for 11:11 Media,” said Bruce Gersh, 11:11 Media’s president and COO.

“We continue to diversify our portfolio with franchises that align seamlessly with the 11:11 Media brand. This strategic direction broadens our audience and deepens our engagement with the kids and family audience.”

Hilton and Gersh founded 11:11 Media in 2021 as an entertainment and consumer lifestyle company. Also launched in 2021, HappyNest is a franchise-first kids and family entertainment firm that forms strategic partnerships with talent to create the next big kids’ franchises.