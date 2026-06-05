Paramount+, UFC extend partnership into Canada with six-year deal, ending PPV model

Paramount+ has signed a six-year deal to become the exclusive Canadian home of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)’s numbered events starting in 2027.

Under the agreement, the Paramount Skydance-owned streamer will have the rights to 13 numbered events (fka as its pay-per-view events) at no additional cost to subscribers.

The deal, which ends the UFC’s pay-per-view model in Canada, comes after Paramount last year struck a seven-year, US$7.7bn deal for the US rights to the UFC, which kicked in at the beginning of 2026.

The Canadian pact is not as expansive as the one Paramount has with the UFC in some other territories. In the US and Latin America, Paramount+ has the rights to all 13 numbered events and 30 Fight Nights, while in Australia it has all 30 Fight Nights and the undercards to the numbered events. The numbered events are, however, the UFC’s biggest events and typically feature title fights.

Under the current deal, Rogers Sports & Media’s streamer Sportsnet+ sells pay-per-views for C$69.99 (US$50.40) each.

According to Paramount, more than 10 million households in the US and Latin America have watched more than 100 million hours of UFC programming on Paramount+ since the deal began.

“UFC is one of the most dynamic live sports properties in the world and we are thrilled to bring Paramount+ subscribers in Canada into the Octagon in 2027 for no additional cost,” said Rodrigo Mazón, Paramount+’s head of direct-to-consumer for Latin America and Canada.

“Expanding our partnership into Canada lets us serve a deeply engaged MMA [mixed martial arts] audience, while reinforcing what Paramount+ is built for: premium live sports and globally relevant entertainment.”