NZ boosts screen rebate incentives to avoid ‘missing out’ on global productions

Growing global competition to attract screen productions has compelled the New Zealand government to update the incentives offered through its International Screen Production Rebate.

“Global competition for large-scale screen productions has intensified, and the settings we inherited were putting New Zealand at risk of missing out,” said Nicola Willis, the country’s economic growth minister.

Willis said the changes to the production rebate were a direct response to industry feedback and are designed to maintain New Zealand’s competitive edge when other countries are aggressively increasing incentives for screen investment.

“These updates modernise the rebate to attract a broader range of productions, create more consistent work for local crews and businesses, and encourage greater foreign investment in our creative industries,” she said.

The increase will be funded through the additional NZ$577m (US$323.7m) provided in the government’s 2025 budget, which brought total funding for the International Screen Production Rebate to NZ$1.09bn.

Under the changes, which take effect from January 1, 2026, New Zealand will lower the minimum qualifying spend for feature films from NZ$15m to NZ$4m, enabling more projects, whether for cinema, TV or streaming, to access the rebate.

Additionally, there will be a reduction in the threshold for the ‘5% uplift’ from NZ$30m to NZ$20m, allowing more mid-budget productions to qualify for the extra incentive.

The eligibility for the 5% uplift will also be broadened to include post-production, digital and visual effects-only projects. The modifications will also see the removal of the cap on above-the-line costs, such as director, producer, principal cast and screenwriter fees, aligning with international practice.

Willis said the changes will ensure New Zealand remains a serious global contender. “They will help diversify our screen economy, build stronger partnerships in growing markets across Asia and the Middle East, and keep Kiwi talent in steady work while attracting new investment, skills and technology,” she said.

Since 2020, 42 international live-action productions have received the rebate, employing more than 21,000 New Zealand cast and crew.

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) embraced the changes, with CEO Annie Murray saying that international productions comprise an essential part of the country’s NZ$3.5bn screen ecosystem.

“One of the advantages of the rebate is it’s a straightforward cash incentive (simple to claim and not tied to tax), with the New Zealand dollar offering excellent value for international productions. These benefits, combined with the announced changes, mean New Zealand is better positioned to compete with other territories offering incentives, demonstrating our ability to remain agile in a global screen production environment that is continually evolving,” Murray said.

“The continued growth of New Zealand’s screen industry relies on expanding international opportunities and relationships, both in established markets and emerging ones. This focus is central to NZFC’s international trade activity.

“We’re committed to keeping New Zealand front of mind with major studios and streamers worldwide. At the same time, we’re exploring opportunities in other major markets such as India, as well as emerging regions like the Middle East, to diversify our partnerships and attract new projects. This means New Zealand remains a trusted, creative partner for bold ideas and world-class screen experiences that resonate with audiences everywhere.”

The rebate changes “will open the door to a broader range of productions, and increased post-production and visual effects work,” she said.