North Road acquires Jason Hehir’s unscripted prodco Little Room Film

Peter Chernin’s international studio The North Road Company is continuing its buying spree with acquisition of Little Room Films, the US-based documentary-focused production company founded by director and producer Jason Hehir.

Under the deal, Hehir, whose credits include producing and directing the basketball-focused docuseries The Last Dance (ESPN, Netflix), will remain as president of the company.

Little Room Films will become part of North Road’s non-scripted arm Words + Pictures, which is led by founder and CEO Connor Schell.

Hehir and Schell have collaborated on multiple projects in the past including The Last Dance, which was executive produced by Schell and Words + Pictures’ Libby Geist. Hehir also directed and exec produced Words + Pictures’ docuseries Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space for Netflix. Upcoming projects from Little Room Films include Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning, a documentary series produced in association with The Boston Globe for HBO.

North Road’s other recent investments and acquisitions in the unscripted space include Two One Five Entertainment, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Hock Films. US prodcos Kinetic Content, Left/Right, Half Yard and 44 Blue Productions are also part of North Road’s unscripted portfolio.

Other upcoming documentary titles from Words + Pictures include: a four-part project on the US Women’s National Soccer team’s 2023 World Cup run (Netflix); The Yankees Win (ESPN), a nine-part series about the team’s storied history; The Lionheart (HBO), about the late British racing driver Dan Wheldon; and a doc about the late Christopher Reeve.

“Having worked with Jason so many times, we have seen first-hand his ability to consistently tell the most compelling, high-end and broadly resonant stories. Little Room is a perfect fit in the North Road portfolio and we are so excited to offer the resources to help support its continued growth,” said Schell.

Hehir added: “I’m excited for the possibilities ahead and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such talented partners.”