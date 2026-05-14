Noodle & Caboodle appoints former Nickelodeon exec David Rosenberg as associate partner

Rich Staplehurst’s creative development and IP studio Noodle & Caboodle has appointed Nickelodeon veteran David Rosenberg as associate partner.

Rosenberg will represent and support the UK-based company’s development activity, partnerships and clients in the US.

He will bring his industry experience to Noodle & Caboodle’s franchise development slate, with a focus on adapting literary IP into family-friendly screen content.

A two-time Emmy nominee, Rosenberg is best known as a driving force in the launch of PAW Patrol and for growing the fanbase of the hit kids’ brand.

He served in various roles at Paramount over a 12-year tenure, most recently as a senior producer and writer for Nickelodeon. There, he worked on titles including Blue’s Clues & You, Rubble & Crew, Mutt & Stuff, Blaze & the Monster Machines and Dora the Explorer.

His CV also includes stints at Warner Bros Discovery as a producer/associate producer for TruTV and as a freelance producer/writer for CBS Sports.

Former Moonbug executive Staplehurst launched Noodle & Caboodle in March. Its initial content line-up comprises animated preschool title Flo & Otto, about friends making a splash at Watercolour Wood; episodic/gaming project Chuck Loris; Christmas-themed animation Noah & Fred: The Unexpected Adventure; and family-friendly wizardry title Rupert Regis & His Magical Bookshop.

The outfit is also developing an animated feature film and a transmedia property with gaming potential.

Staplehurst said: “This is exactly the kind of partnership that turns great stories into lasting franchises. David’s knowledge and enthusiasm are just what I’m looking for in an associate partner.

“We have recently engaged in some very exciting literary IP for the Noodle & Caboodle development slate as well as our own original IP. It is an exciting moment to have David on board, and it’s going to be wonderful.”

Rosenberg added: “I think we all know that kids’ media is currently at a crossroads. While so many of the old rules have gone out the window, there are still lessons we can learn from the successes of the past, because at the end of the day – or usually the beginning – parents just want their kids to watch great shows, and not junk.

“I’m thrilled to help make that happen with such an exciting collection of family IP here at Noodle & Caboodle.”