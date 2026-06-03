Netflix lines up TV version of 1970s Pacino legal thriller And Justice for All from SPT

Netflix has gone into development on a series adaptation of And Justice for All, the Al Pacino-led legal thriller released in 1979.

The project, which was first reported by Deadline, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and written by Jeremy Miller and Dan Cohn, whose credits include Entourage, Ally McBeal and That Was Then.

Cohn and Miller are executive producing alongside Fineman Entertainment’s Ross Fineman, who was also an exec producer on The Lincoln Lawyer, which Netflix recently revealed would end with its fifth season.

Directed by Norman Jewison and written by Valerie Curtin and Barry Levinson, And Justice for All grossed around US$33m on a budget of US$4m. In the movie, Pacino played an idealistic lawyer who reaches his tipping point after being blackmailed into defending a self-righteous judge accused of rape in a high-profile trial.

The film, which earned Pacino an Oscar nomination, was distributed by Columbia Pictures, which has been part of Sony Pictures Entertainment since 1989.