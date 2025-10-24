Netflix, Paramount+, Nickelodeon combine to spin off tween drama Victorious

Victorious, the live-action tween drama that aired on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2010 to 2013, is getting a spin-off series through a rare partnership between Netflix, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

The new iteration, Hollywood Arts, has been greenlit for 26 episodes, with Netflix debuting the series in 2026 before it launches on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon. Paramount Television Studios is producing the show, on which filming begins in Vancouver this month.

Daniella Monet, star of the original, returns for the spin-off both in an on-screen role and as an executive producer. Hollywood Arts follows struggling actress Trina Vega (played by Monet) as she returns to her former high school as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students.

Jake Farrow and Samantha Martin serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers, while Jonathan Judge directs and exec produces. The cast also includes Alyssa Miles (Hanging out with Alyssa), Emmy Liu-Wang (Raven’s Home), Peyton Jackson (Woman in the Yard), Erika Swayze (School Spirits) and Martin Kamm (Unsung Hero).

The green light comes after the original version of Victorious, which follows Tori Vega as she navigates her way through the prestigious performing arts high school Hollywood Arts, has drawn strong viewership on Netflix. All episodes of Victorious are available on the streamer in the US, and since the beginning of 2024 have amassed 45 million views, according to Netflix.

During its initial run on Nickelodeon, Victorious was the number one basic cable show in its time slot among total viewers. It was also the most-watched show in its premiere time slot across all television with kids aged 2-11, 6-11, 9-14 and 12-17, according to Numeris data cited by Netflix.

Production on Hollywood Arts is being overseen by Netflix’s executive VP of live-action series and films, Shauna Phelan, in addition to executive in charge of production Brian Banks.

Netflix’s other tween and teen offerings include Geek Girl, My Life with the Walter Boys, XO, Kitty and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.