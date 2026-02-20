Netflix orders adult animated comedy from The Good Place creator Mike Schur

Netflix has commissioned an adult animated comedy series starring Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu and Andrew Law from key members of the team behind NBC sitcom The Good Place.

Dang! follows a brother and sister duo whose fun, messy lives in New York City are interrupted when their worst nightmare comes true: their high-achieving older sister shows up and wants to hang out with them.

Coming later this year and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Titmouse and 3Arts Entertainment, it comes from showrunners and writers Law, Matt Murray and prolific sitcom creator Mike Schur.

All three worked together on The Good Place, which ran for four seasons on NBC and was created by Schur, who is also behind the recently renewed A Man on the Inside for Netflix and co-created Parks & Recreation.

Law (Hacks), Murray (Parks & Recreation) and Schur (Hacks, Parks & Recreation) executive produce alongside Alan Yang (Master of None), David Miner for 3Arts Entertainment and Chris Prynoski (The Legend of Vox Machina), Shannon Prynoski (Scavengers Reign), Ben Kalina (Big Mouth) and Antonio Canobbio (Digman) of Titmouse.

John Derderian, Netflix’s VP of animation series and kids and family TV, said: “Mike Schur, Andrew Law and Matt Murray are experts in finding the heart and hilarity in the most complex relationships.

“With Dang!, they tackle the relatable chaos of sibling rivalry, brought to life by the undeniable chemistry of Andrew Law, Poppy Liu and Stephanie Hsu.”

It joins a robust slate of adult animated comedies on Netflix including upcoming series Strip Law, Mating Season, Alley Cats and season two of Haunted Hotel alongside Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman and Long Story Short, which has been renewed for a second season.