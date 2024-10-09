Music format Unforgettable Duet to head Something Special’s Mipcom slate

South Korean outfit Something Special has unveiled a slate of five new formats to shop to buyers at Mipcom, including music-themed unscripted series Unforgettable Duet.

Coproduced by Something Special and Studio Rudolph for South Korean cable network MBN, it follows dementia patients whose families gather mementos and favourite songs to help them recall the past.

Penthouse Game is an experimental reality gameshow featuring hard-up contestants competing for cash prizes and Hit-and-Miss Tour features five comedians taking on a series of challenges.

I am Single is a dating reality show made by Chongjang Entertainment, while Who is She! is a drama series based on the 2014 body swap film Miss Granny and will be produced by Studio V+ and Idea Factory for KSBS2.

In addition to the new titles, Something Special will also shop celebrity gameshow Battle in the Box, created by Nmedia for MBN.

Jim Woo Hwang, president of Something Special, said: “Something Special is honoured to bring the very special Unforgettable Duet format which premiered in Korea last month on MBN in primetime and was the number one show on the channel that night, as well as two fun formats, The Penthouse Game and celebrity comedian travel format Hit or Miss.

“We also will present our first scripted drama format, Timeless Time, and our popular, hilarious and precarious celebrity format Battle in the Box.”