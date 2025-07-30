MovieVerse Studios and Beacon Media join forces to tell Global South stories

MovieVerse Studios, the content arm of IN10 Media Network in India, has formed an alliance with Beacon Media in the Middle East to focus on creating stories from the Global South.

The collaboration aims to create a “borderless content ecosystem” spanning Hollywood, India, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. It will focus on producing feature films, premium series and micro-series designed for digital platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

A slate of movies is in development, including a Malayalam-language feature. The partnership will also adapt a number of Dr Deepak Chopra’s fiction books, while a new wave of micro-series is being developed that will focus on digital-first storytelling for next-generation audiences.

To lead the original content slate, Beacon Media has appointed author and screenwriter Manini Priyan as head of content.

Aditya Pittie, MD of IN10 Media Network, said: “In today’s connected world, the future of storytelling depends on meaningful collaborations that bring together creativity, technology and reach. This partnership encourages the industry to work more closely, fostering a diverse and inclusive content ecosystem that resonates with global audiences.”