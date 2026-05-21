Mexican director Rafa Lara launches AI-assisted production company Estirpe

Mexican director and producer Rafa Lara has launched his new production company, Estirpe, at the Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film, with a focus on genre films, international coproductions and projects developed with new technologies.

The company will aim to develop international productions by combining technological tools with traditional production methods. It will have offices in Guadalajara, Mexico, and Madrid, Spain.

According to Mexican media outlet El Universal, Estirpe’s first projects include Al filo del agua, a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Agustín Yáñez set against the backdrop of the Mexican Revolution, and Sildavia, a sci-fi series developed with AI tools as part of its filmmaking process.

Lara’s recent series work includes The Incredible Story of Julia Pastrana and Pancho Villa: Centaur of the North, both for Disney+; Señora Acero for Telemundo; and De brutas, nada for Prime Video. His feature credits include Cinco de Mayo: The Battle and Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Unveiling the company, Lara defended the use of AI as a creative support tool, not a replacement for human labour. “AI doesn’t replace creativity; it expands our vision,” said the filmmaker, who plans to continue using real actors and sets while taking advantage of new technological tools.

Lara also highlighted the growth of the western Mexican state of Jalisco as an audiovisual hub, where Al filo del agua will be filmed in its entirety, and said Mexico is well placed to attract productions thanks to incentives, international alliances and creative talent.