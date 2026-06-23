Mediawan FAST channel set to make European kids and family content available in US

ANNECY: France’s Mediawan is launching a free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel and YouTube channel to bring more European kids’ content to the US.

Wonderland Junior TV will offer US viewers free access to more than 1,700 episodes of animated and live-action content for kids, preschoolers and families.

At first, the offer will be made available by established kids VoD partners Kidoodle.TV and Toon Goggles and on a dedicated YouTube channel that is already live. Distribution agreements with FAST players are in advanced discussions, Mediawan said.

Wonderland Junior TV will draw on Mediawan Kids & Family’s own production and distribution capabilities, as well as Mediawan Thematic’s channel publishing activities, as well as offering content from third parties.

These include fellow French outfits Mediatoon Distribution, Xilam Animation and Normaal Animation. The news was announced at the Annecy Animation Festival on Monday, where Mediawan has a large presence.

At launch, the schedule will feature Mediawan shows such as Ki & Hi in the Panda Kingdom, The 3 Musketeers, Robin Hood: Mischief in Sherwood, Monster Loving Maniacs, Petronix Defenders and Power Players. Third-party shows will include Oggy & the Cockroaches, The Garfield Show and Barbapapa.

It will also feature additional Mediawan Kids & Family series in production for broadcasters across Europe, including Astro Boy Reboot, Karters and Witch Detectives, which will be added to the programming line-up in 2027.

“This launch fully demonstrates Mediawan’s ability to bring together complementary expertise across production, distribution, channel publishing and editorial curation,” said Julien Borde, president of Mediawan Kids & Family, and Vincent Grynbaum, president of Mediawan Thematics, in a joint statement.

“Supported by a strong partner ecosystem, we are building in the US an ambitious destination designed to entertain and educate preschoolers and kids thanks to the best of European kids’ and family content.”