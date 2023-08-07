Mediaset España to adapt The Musical of Your Life with The Mediapro Studio

Telecinco, Mediaset España’s main free-to-air TV channel, has commissioned a local version of The Musical of Your Life in Spain.

Owned by Belgian producer and distributor Be-Entertaiment, the format will be adapted by The Mediapro Studio for Telecinco.

The commission for El Musical de tu Vida, as the programme will be titled in Spain, represents the return of The Mediapro Studio as a producer for Mediaset España.

After the departure of veteran CEO Paolo Vasile in December 2022 and the firm’s absorption by MFE-MediaForEurope, Mediaset España is in the midst of restructuring its leadership team and its content strategy for its main free-to-air TV channels, Telecinco and Cuatro, which has involved the networks working with local producers after a long spell without doing so.

In addition to working with The Mediapro Studio, the group now led by CEO Alessandro Salem has also reopened the door to production companies such as Boomerang TV, Secuoya Studios and Banijay Iberia labels Shine Iberia and Gestmusic.

Last month, Telecinco recorded its worst viewing data since 1990. Its 9.3% audience share put it in third place among Spain’s free TV operators, behind Antena 3 (12.8%) and La 1 from RTVE (9.8%).

Set in a real theatre, The Musical of Your Life pays tribute to a different celebrity each week, using extensive interviews and five important life moments to turn their life into a musical.

The format was created by Belgian production company Dedsit and debuted on local commercial broadcaster Play4 in 2022. The Spanish version will be presented by Carlos Sobera.

Telecinco’s version comes as part of the alliance announced at Mipcom 2022 between The Mediapro Studio and Be-Entertainment, through which the Spanish studio exclusively produces the Belgian company’s formats in Spain and Latin America.