MBC, Cedars Art Production get ready for Ramadan with drama series line-up

MBC and Cedars Art Production (CAP), part of Middle Eastern group Sabbah Brothers, are readying nine dramas for Ramadan 2026 across the Levant, Egypt and Morocco.

Each year, the month of Ramadan drives the region’s biggest TV premieres in an Arabic equivalent to fall season in the US, with high-budget dramas known as Musalsalat dominating primetime schedules across networks and streaming platforms.

The 2026 line-up will launch in February and covers social dramas, thrillers, comedies and romantic series. All will roll out on MBC and its streaming arm Shahid, with several pan-Arab projects also open for secondary rights and regional licensing, CAP said.

The three pan-Arab Levantine dramas include Mawlana, a 30-part social drama starring Taim Hassan, Nour Ali and Mona Wassef about a fugitive whose stolen identity leads him into a web of power and corruption.

If Possible (Momken) features the pairing of Nadine Nassib Njeim and Dhafer L’Abidine and follows two people from contrasting worlds whose unexpected bond challenges society’s expectations.

Five Souls (B’khams Arwah), a social drama thriller reuniting Kosai Khauli and Karess Bashar, is about a man who discovers he is the sole heir to a billionaire father, but must find his three siblings within six months or lose everything.

Five projects come from Egypt, ranging from family comedies to long-running franchises. Among them is Abbas, a generational drama led by Amr Saad; Dad & Mom Are Neighbours, a 15-episode romantic comedy with Ahmed Dawood and Mirna Gamil; and Together (Sawa Sawa), a youth-focused love story starring Ahmed Malek and Hoda El-Mufti.

The supernatural hit Al Maddah returns for its sixth season, while The Other Sister (Noon El Neswa) explores sibling rivalry and redemption.

In Morocco, Ras Al Jabal brings together Assaad Bouab and Hiba Bennani in an action- and crime-driven love story.

The project is the Moroccan adaptation of the series Al Hayba, which was set on the Lebanon-Syria border, following the first international remake produced by Ay Yapım in Turkey under the title Uzak Şehir.