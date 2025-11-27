Martín Iraola named president of Disney Lat Am as company reorganises regional operation

The Walt Disney Company has unveiled a new operating model for its entertainment and sports businesses in Latin America and confirmed the appointment of Martín Iraola as the new president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

Iraola, who had been leading the region on an interim basis, replaces Diego Lerner, who has been named honorary president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America in recognition of his “invaluable contribution to the company over the years.”

Named president for Latin America in 2018, Lerner had previously overseen Disney’s EMEA business between 2009 and 2017. His career at the company began in the early 1990s, when he led the group’s initial expansion in Latin America and played a key role in the development of pay TV and the launch of the Disney Channels in the region from 2000 onwards.

In his new role, Iraola will report to Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, co-chairs of Disney Entertainment, and to Jimmy Pitaro, chair of ESPN.

“Latin America plays a vital role in Disney’s global success. It is a dynamic region with immense growth opportunities, and this new unified structure will drive Disney’s business and enhance our ability to deliver the very best in entertainment and sports to consumers around the world,” Bergman, Walden and Pitaro said.

“We are fortunate to have exceptional leadership in the market. Martín’s deep knowledge of the market, the audience and the industry will bring a fresh and innovative perspective to Latin America and help us continue accelerating our global growth.”

Under the new structure, Disney’s entertainment and sports operations in Latin America – including direct-to-consumer, theatrical distribution, platform distribution, local original content, sports, marketing, ad sales and entertainment networks – will report directly to the global leaders of each business, based in the US.

The regional president will also oversee human resources, communications and finance.

“I am honoured to lead a world-class team, alongside our global leaders, and to seize the opportunities the region offers. Having been part of the team that laid the foundations for Disney’s growth in Latin America, I am privileged to continue expanding Disney’s reach, telling impactful stories and creating lasting emotional connections,” Iraola said.