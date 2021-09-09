Please wait...
Mamie Coleman named head of Fox Entertainment Music

Mamie Coleman

NEWS BRIEF: Fox Entertainment has named Mamie Coleman as executive VP, creative music, charged with heading up its music division, Fox Entertainment Music (FEM).

In the Los Angeles-based role, longtime Fox exec Coleman will oversee music creative for Fox Entertainment, AVoD platform Tubi and animation studio Bento Box. She will oversee the creation of original music across Fox properties, including for promotional and in-show use. FEM, which was founded in 2019, also promoted Katy Gavillet to VP, creative music.

