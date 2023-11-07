Local language adaptation of US legal drama Suits set to debut on Mongol TV

Mongolian broadcaster Mongol TV has partnered with NBCUniversal Formats to develop a local language adaptation of hit US legal drama Suits.

The deal marks the first time that an American scripted series has been remade in the East Asian country.

Produced by Mongol TV, it will screen on the free-to-air channel and Vol+, with the series debuting on December 3 at 7.30pm.

Suits will Samdanpurev Oyunsambuu (Zorig, Snowman) as the newly appointed associate Mike Ross, and Chinzorig Erdenebayar (Victim, Lovers) as hotshot attorney Harvey Specter.

It is the third adaptation of Suits in Asia, following local versions in South Korea on KBS and on Fuji TV in Japan. The format has also been adapted in the Middle East.

The original version of the series was created by Aaron Korsh and produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group for USA Network. To date, Suits has been licensed to over 230 territories around the world. In the US, it is currently available on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock, as well as on Netflix and Amazon.

Over the summer and fall, Netflix in the US has seen strong viewing figures for the original series, which stars Patrick J Adams and Gabriel Macht.