Little Dot launches The Full Series Channel on YouTube with history and science titles

All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios has launched a YouTube channel that will house a library of over 2,500 series, including UK comedy classic Peep Show, amounting to more than 3,500 seasons.

The Full Series Channel launched this week with an initial line-up of history and science titles such as World War II in Colour and Naked Science, with many more to be added in the months ahead.

These include full series of Time Team, Mayday, Immortal Egypt with Joann Fletcher, The FBI Files, Mafia’s Greatest Hits, The New Detectives, Show Me Where You Live, Black Ops, World’s Most Evil Killers and Peep Show.

C21 understands most of the series will be available for free worldwide on YouTube, but some will be restricted to key markets, depending on the availability of rights.

Little Dot said it is “continuously” acquiring new series to add to the channel and is looking for a wide range of high-quality scripted and unscripted content that appeals to a broad audience in a range of genres.

The move comes as YouTube redesigns its connected TV app in response to the rising number of people watching it on connected TVs, with content displayed in seasons and episodes. This feature, Shows, will reportedly allow creators to display content on their channels as though they were episodic TV shows.

Alex Hryniewicz, MD of network social platforms at Little Dot Studios, said: “We’ve started with a selection and new content is landing every day, building up to an incredible range of shows, including pulse-pounding true crime, epic science shows, history sagas and laugh-out-loud comedies, offering something for everyone.

“We are launching this channel ahead of YouTube rolling out Shows in the autumn, which will allow channels to structure their content as fully-fledged, episodic TV shows. This new channel will lean into that fully, but we will also be incorporating it into all our YouTube channels, making the viewing experience even better for multi-episode and returning series.”

Earlier this year C21 reported on Little Dot Studios’ digital channels expansion plans and its content needs.