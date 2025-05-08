Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ukraine animal rescue doc Checkpoint Zoo to be distributed by Osmosis Global

Osmosis Global, the distribution outfit led by Chris Grant and Eli Shibley, has picked up worldwide sales rights to animal rescue documentary Checkpoint Zoo, which counts Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio among its executive producers.

Checkpoint Zoo documents a daring rescue led by a team of zookeepers and volunteers who risked their lives to save thousands of animals trapped in a zoo behind enemy lines during the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It is directed by Joshua Zeman (The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52) and produced by Ghost Robot in association with Noah Media Group and DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions.

The project, which had its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival last year, will receive a North American theatrical release this summer via Abramorama and Appian Way.

Executive producers include Barry Smith, Catherine Quantschnigg, Gabriel Clarke, John McKenna, Bonamy Grimes, Jennifer Davisson, Phillip Watson, Shawn Singh and DiCaprio.