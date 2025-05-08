Please wait...
Please wait...

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ukraine animal rescue doc Checkpoint Zoo to be distributed by Osmosis Global

Checkpoint Zoo debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival last summer

Osmosis Global, the distribution outfit led by Chris Grant and Eli Shibley, has picked up worldwide sales rights to animal rescue documentary Checkpoint Zoo, which counts Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio among its executive producers.

Checkpoint Zoo documents a daring rescue led by a team of zookeepers and volunteers who risked their lives to save thousands of animals trapped in a zoo behind enemy lines during the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It is directed by Joshua Zeman (The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52) and produced by Ghost Robot in association with Noah Media Group and DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions.

The project, which had its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival last year, will receive a North American theatrical release this summer via Abramorama and Appian Way.

Executive producers include Barry Smith, Catherine Quantschnigg, Gabriel Clarke, John McKenna, Bonamy Grimes, Jennifer Davisson, Phillip Watson, Shawn Singh and DiCaprio.

Jordan Pinto 08-05-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

BBC Studios Nordic Productions appoints Mirja Minjares as head of entertainment
International industry on edge after Trump touts 100% tariff threat on films made outside US 
Voight proposes federal incentives, tariffs, streaming-era FIN-SYN return to revive Hollywood 
WBD ANZ picks up shelved David Hasselhoff, Rhys Darby road trip series Hoff Roading
ProSiebenSat.1 axes 430 jobs as part of restructure to focus on core business

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE