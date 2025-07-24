Kedoo Entertainment launches shortform romantic drama app Love Drama

Digital content company Kedoo Entertainment has launched an app devoted to shortform romantic drama series, with titles including Billionaire’s Secret Baby and Married for the Inheritance.

Love Drama features shortform scripted series shot in a vertical format based on subjects including forbidden love, high society romance, rekindled love and coming-of-age drama, with each episode coming in under two minutes.

It is aimed at women and couples in both established and emerging territories, especially in the Americas, the company said.

Batyr Aidarkhan, business development director at Kedoo Entertainment, said the mobile app features “emotionally engaging, highly binge-worthy drama in a format that fits today’s lifestyles.”

The company, which distributes family toon Booba and is headquartered in Dubai with a presence in London, Cairo, Kiev and Moscow, said it is looking to collaborate with content creators, production studios and distribution partners to expand the library and “leverage analytics for data-driven growth.”

It is available at a variety of price points, including US$7.99 a week, US$19.99 a month and US$99 a year. It also operates a token-based model, giving access to around 20 episodes for US$1.99.

Interest in vertical TV series, or microdramas, is on the rise, with platforms specialising in mobile viewing such as GoodShort, ReelShort and Viddsee drawing in audiences with their fast-paced, concise, soapy storytelling.

This year has seen a flurry of companies specialising in microdramas made using AI launch, including Cyprus-based Shortly and Charismatic.ai, from former Foxtel and BBC Worldwide executive Guy Gadney.