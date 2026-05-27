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K-pop singer Kim Ji Yeon to star in Rakuten Viki’s new Korean fantasy romcom series Dive Into You

Asian content-focused streamer Rakuten Viki is preparing a new Korean scripted series called Dive Into You, starring K-pop singer Kim Ji Yeon (The Haunted Palace) and Park Seo Ham (Our Universe).

Kim Ji Yeon

The California-based platform serves as both an investor in and producer of the copro from Korean outfit Dexter Pictures and Amuse Entertainment, the Korean subsidiary of Japanese entertainment group Amuse.

Ji Yeon, a member of girl group WJSN, plays Yoo Ha Na, who suffers a near-fatal accident and is thrown back in time within the body of her twin brother. There she sets out to save her first love, Jung Woo Jae (Seo Ham).

Rakuten Viki will stream the fantasy romcom later this year in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, India and South-East Asia.

Jaehee Hong, chief content officer at Rakuten Viki, said: “Dive Into You is a fine example of high-calibre Asian storytelling, and it has been an incredible privilege to work with Dexter Pictures and Amuse Entertainment to bring this wonderful series to the screen.”

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Neil Batey 27-05-2026 ©C21Media
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