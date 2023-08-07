Please wait...
Johan Cruyff to be profiled in docuseries from Box to Box Films, Lusus

Box to Box Films, the sports-focused prodco behind Netflix’s Drive to Survive, has teamed up with Dutch label Lusus to develop a documentary series about football icon Johan Cruyff.

Johan Cruyff

The as-yet-untitled doc will be executive produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and Jaap Schneider. Production will start later this year, with a scheduled delivery date of 2025.

No commissioning broadcaster or platform has yet been confirmed.

The show will detail the life and career of Amsterdam-born Cruyff, who played for clubs including Ajax and Barcelona, plus the Dutch national side, before moving into management. He died in 2016, aged 68.

It is the first documentary series about Cruyff to be made in collaboration with his family.

LA-, London- and Paris-based Box to Box has previously produced several sports-based docuseries for streamer Netflix, including Break Point and Full Swing, plus factual feature Maradona.

Lusus’s credits include That One Word: Feyenoord for Disney+ and Binnen Bij Oranje for Amazon Prime.

Neil Batey 07-08-2023 ©C21Media
