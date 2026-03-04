Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon appoints Aircraft Pictures’ Anthony Leo as CEO

Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon has appointed Anthony Leo, co-founder of Canadian production company Aircraft Pictures, as its new CEO and promoted Jason Tammemagi to chief creative officer.

Leo is replacing former MD Gerry Shirren, who retired at the end of 2025 following a 12-year stint with the Kilkenny-based company.

Relocating from Toronto to Kilkenny, Leo will be charged with overseeing the continued growth and strategic direction of Cartoon Saloon.

The company was founded in 1999 and has worked on acclaimed film projects including The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner, Wolfwalkers and My Father’s Dragon, as well as preschool series Puffin Rock, now in its third season.

He will work with co-founders and creative directors Tomm Moore, Nora Twomey and Paul Young to guide development of feature films, television series and content made for online platforms.

Leo’s credits in kids and family content include Oscar-nominated feature The Breadwinner, which was coproduced by Cartoon Saloon, Melusine Studios and Canada’s Aircraft Pictures, as well as Netflix young-adult series Geek Girl and the soon-to-be-released feature film Youngblood. He also produced the upcoming animated feature Julián, a coproduction between Cartoon Saloon, Melusine Studios, Aircraft Pictures and Sun Creature.

Tammemagi, meanwhile, joined Cartoon Saloon in 2020 as creative producer and will now act as the prodco’s first chief creative officer. Prior to Cartoon Saloon, he worked as a children’s media specialist for over seven years, before which he was creative director at animation studio Mooshku and Geronimo Productions.

For Leo, the appointment comes around three months after he transitioned from co-president of Toronto-based Aircraft Pictures to chairman, with Jake Yanowski taking the reins as president.

At the same time, fellow co-founder and co-president Andrew Rosen stepped down from the company. Leo will retain his post as chairman of Aircraft as he takes up his new role at Cartoon Saloon.

Moore said Leo’s “deep understanding of production, international co-financing, and global distribution uniquely equips him to guide Cartoon Saloon into its next phase of growth and innovation. His passion for artist-driven storytelling aligns perfectly with our mission.”

He also thanked Shirren for “his dedication to our artists, for the massive positive impact he’s had on our organisation, and wish him every happiness upon his retirement.”

Leo said: “Having collaborated with Nora, Tomm, Paul and Gerry for over a decade, I’m honoured to join this remarkable company at such an important moment in its journey. We have an extraordinary opportunity to build a sustainable future that ensures audiences everywhere will continue to discover and enjoy Cartoon Saloon’s bold, creator-driven films and series for generations to come.”