Int’l streamers ready for more romance in second season of DCD Rights’ Love Me

Streamers including Hulu, Acorn TV, Viaplay and Paramount+ have pre-bought the 6×60′ second season of Melbourne-set romantic drama Love Me from UK-based DCD Rights.

Hulu has taken the second season in the US, while Acorn TV will stream in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands and India, and Viaplay will stream it in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Netherlands.

Paramount+ has taken seasons one and two of the show in Italy, France and Germany while Paramount Global has picked it up across Latin America, including Brazil, and the Caribbean.

Other broadcasters to have taken the first season of the show since its premiere in 2021 include SBS in Belgium and Proximus TV’s Pickx+ in Belgium, and the show has been acquired in more than 25 territories.

Love Me – a story about love, loss and relationship complexity – follows a father, daughter and son in a contemporary, middle-class Australian family.

The series is produced by Warner Bros International Television Australia for the Foxtel Group and is financed with support from Screen Victoria.

It is based on the Viaplay original Älska mig, which was created by Josephine Bornebusch, and is directed by Emma Freeman and written by Alison Bell, Leon Ford, Adele Vuko and Blake Ayshford.

Love Me stars Hugo Weaving, Bojana Novakovic, William Lodder, Sarah Peirse, Heather Mitchell, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Celia Pacquola and Bob Morley.