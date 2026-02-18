Hearst Canvas makes first senior hire with Danny Baggott named creative director

Former Future Studios executive Danny Baggott has been made creative director at Hearst Canvas, the YouTube-focused label launched by Hearst Networks late last year.

He is charged with overseeing the company’s creative, strategic and commercial development as it works on developing creator-led, platform-native content and partnerships.

Baggot is the first senior exec to be hired by Hearst Canvas, which was launched in October. He will report to Heather Jones, chief creative officer, EMEA and general manager, UK at Hearst Networks.

Baggot joins from Future Studios, where he served as content director, leading a team of 60 staff. Prior to that he had a five-year tenure at Barcroft Studios, working his way up to the position of deputy head of editorial.

He brings experience in digital content and video production to his new role, having developed series and managed talent.

Headquartered in London, Hearst Canvas houses editorial development, talent management, publishing and commercial partnership divisions. Production is outsourced to UK indie producers.

Jones said: “We’re delighted to welcome Danny to lead Hearst Canvas. His depth of experience, creative vision and proven track record make him the ideal person to shape the business, and we’re excited to see the innovative projects he will bring to life.”

Baggot said: “Hearst Canvas is a rare opportunity to build something genuinely new in digital video. With Hearst’s backing, we have the freedom to experiment and create formats that resonate with global audiences.

“I’m excited to start building the team and focus on setting the direction for the business, forming the right partnerships and establishing the foundations for the Canvas slate.”