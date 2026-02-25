HBO Max takes manga-based drama Song of the Samurai in over 100 countries

HBO Max has acquired international streaming rights in more than 100 countries to the forthcoming Japanese live-action manga adaptation Song of the Samurai.

The show will launch on Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)-owned HBO Max in North America, Latin America, Europe and parts of Asia on May 9, as the streamer grows its line-up of Japanese dramas.

Produced by Japanese production company The Seven, part of broadcaster Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), the two-part drama was previously known as Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem.

Made in collaboration with TBS Television and Japanese streamer U-Next, the series is based on the best-selling historical manga series by Shinya Umemura, which follows a group of samurai warriors during the final years of the country’s Edo period.

Yuki Yamada (Pending Train) stars as Toshizo Hijikata, a rough and unruly country boy who grows up to become the fearsome vice-commander of the Shinsengumi.

The series will be broadcast over two nights on TBS in late March and then streamed on U-Next. The producer is The Seven’s chief content officer Akira Morii (Alice in Borderland).

James Gibbons, president of Asia Pacific at WBD, said: “Song of the Samurai is the next series to launch on HBO Max through our partnership with U-Next, focused on spotlighting Japanese series and the creators behind them.

“With a growing appetite for this genre, we hope fans enjoy this captivating new samurai story, rooted deep in Japanese culture, with passionate action and a charismatic ensemble cast.”

Tenshin Tsutsumi, president and representative director at U-Next, said: “This project was developed with global distribution and broadcast integration in mind, aiming to expand the reach of Japanese content.”