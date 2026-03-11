HBO Max Australia picks up WBITVNZ original dramedy Crackhead

Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand (WBITVNZ) original dark dramedy series Crackhead has been picked up by HBO Max in Australia.

The eight-part series was created and co-written by Kiwi actor and writer, Holly Shervey, developed and produced by WBITVNZ and originally commissioned by NZ broadcaster Three, which is now owned by Sky New Zealand. In 2024 NZ On Air supported the project with NZ$3.19m (US$1.89m) in funding.

Shervey also leads the cast as Frankie Barker, a hedonistic party girl who faces the option of rehab or jail in order to pull her life back into line as she grapples with addiction and mental health issues.

HBO Max Australia and Sky NZ’s Three and ThreeNow will debut the series in tandem this week.

The series is directed by Emmett Skilton, produced by Britta Hawkins and executive produced by Sharron Jackson, Phillippa Rennie and Emma White for WBITVNZ.