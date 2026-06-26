HBO docuseries puts rapper Jay-Z in spotlight

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery-owned HBO will launch an eight-part docuseries this fall about American rapper Jay-Z, directed by Rick Rubin.

Jay-Z in 8 sees the rapper sit down with Rubin to discuss his music, lyrics, life experiences and creative process. The series is produced by HBO Documentary Films and Rubin’s label Tetragrammaton. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, exec produces with Rubin and Daniel Kaluuya. Leila Mattimore and David Rohde produce.