Please wait...
Please wait...

HBO docuseries puts rapper Jay-Z in spotlight

Jay-Z in 8

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery-owned HBO will launch an eight-part docuseries this fall about American rapper Jay-Z, directed by Rick Rubin.

Jay-Z in 8 sees the rapper sit down with Rubin to discuss his music, lyrics, life experiences and creative process. The series is produced by HBO Documentary Films and Rubin’s label Tetragrammaton. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, exec produces with Rubin and Daniel Kaluuya. Leila Mattimore and David Rohde produce.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 26-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Mongolia's Central TV, NBCU Formats are On Brand with business competition
TV veteran working as shelf stacker describes struggle to find UK freelance work
BBC reorganises entertainment commissioning around studio, reality and events
Netflix gives Story Films doc exec Mohammed Adnan first commissioning role
Mediawan FAST channel set to make European kids and family content available in US

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE