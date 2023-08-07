Gurin gives the lowdown on TGC Global Entertainment, the writers’ strike and AI

Today we hear from US format veteran and Frapa co-chair Phil Gurin about his new LA-based distribution outfit TGC Global Entertainment, why he’s backing the US writers’ strike, and his fears about the impact of AI on TV.

US format veteran and Frapa co-chair Phil Gurin, president and CEO of The Gurin Company, launched a new LA-based distribution venture called TGC Global Entertainment earlier this year.

The firm got into full swing this summer with the appointment of an executive team spanning territories including Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Australia and is already representing a range of entertainment, factual and documentary formats, series and specials.

Gurin spoke to Ed Waller about the new business, its ambitions and how it’s aiming to fill a gap in the market for companies unaffiliated to media behemoths. He also talked about his support for the US writers’ strike and fears about the impact of artificial intelligence on TV.

