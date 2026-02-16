Please wait...
Gulli heads Down the Road with French version of Belgian travel format

Sur la route 21 is adapted from a format for Belgium’s VRT

M6 Group children’s network Gulli in France has commissioned a local-language adaptation of Belgian format Down the Road.

Produced by Paris-based prodco 909 Productions and locally titled Sur la route 21, it features French singer Matt Pokora as he accompanies six young adults with Down syndrome on a trip to Québec.

Originally created by Roses are Blue for Belgian broadcaster VRT, it has been adapted in multiple European territories including Germany, Romania and Poland.

Simone de Pruyssenaere, MD of Primitives, said: “This French adaptation for Gulli celebrates courage, joy and connection, and we look forward to sharing it with viewers who are hungry for meaningful, uplifting television.”

