Grierson Trust to offer documentary film grant thanks to donation from Norma Percy

The Grierson Trust in the UK is launching the Grierson-Percy Documentary Grant, a finishing fund for UK independent doc filmmakers and production companies made possible by a donation from US political filmmaker and Grierson Trust patron Norma Percy.

The grant will launch in the year marking the 100th anniversary of John Grierson first coining the term ‘documentary’ to describe factual filmmaking.

The initiative seeks to support doc films on political or international crises, which provide riveting storytelling and new and surprising insights.

The grant is intended for projects in the final stages of production, with substantial principal photography completed and the offline edit underway. Applicants should demonstrate a realistic budget and completion plan, as well as a clear strategy for distribution and audience engagement. Funding will contribute to essential finishing costs.

Between two and three grants will be awarded in 2026, ranging from £10,000 (US$13,500) to £25,000 depending on the needs of each project. Recipients will be selected by a committee composed of the Grierson Trust team and trustees, Percy and a number of her long-time collaborators.

Tom McDonald, chair of the Grierson Trust, said: “Norma Percy has produced an unrivalled body of work documenting global history over the past 50 years. We are honoured to support Norma’s commitment to championing documentary storytellers. The Grierson-Percy Documentary Grant builds on that commitment, helping ensure bold, ambitious documentary storytelling is brought to completion and seen by the audiences it deserves.”

Percy said: “I have seen how difficult it can be to bring important stories to screen, particularly those grappling with complex political events and challenging access. This grant is designed to support filmmakers at that crucial final stage where projects can struggle to reach completion. We hope the fund will help filmmakers to go the extra mile to get that interview or edit time or something special that they couldn’t otherwise afford. I am delighted the Grierson Trust has given me the opportunity to do this.”

The deadline for applications is Tuesday June 30 and successful recipients will be announced in the autumn.

More information about the Grierson-Percy Documentary Grant can be found here. https://griersontrust.org/grierson-percy/