Globo in Brazil set to adapt The Weakest Link as format’s revival continues

Brazil’s Globo will adapt BBC Studios format The Weakest Link in Brazil, to be shown as a segment within the network’s Em Família strand.

The news was revealed by local newspaper Folha de Paulo, citing a document sent to the advertising market on Monday.

The Weakest Link was first broadcast in 2000 by UK pubcaster BBC Two and has since been adapted in more than 45 territories.

In the programme, contestants work together to answer questions and accumulate as much money as possible to avoid being eliminated as the weakest rival.

As is happening with other classic formats, The Weakest Link is going through an international revival, with new versions in the UK (BBC, since 2022), the US (NBC, 2020) and Spain (Mediaset, 2024).

In Brazil, it will be broadcast in the second half of this year as O elo fraco and will be its first local adaptation.

The news comes as Globo continues to move ahead with the production of the second season of drama Avenida Brasil. According to the local press, the sequel is already in pre-production and is being cast.

Ricardo Waddington is the artistic director of the show, written once again by João Emanuel Carneiro.

In the sequel, the character of Carminha will be transformed into an anti-heroine in search of redemption. Débora Falabella, Murilo Benício, Adriana Esteves, Cauã Reymond and Juliano Cazarré are already confirmed in the cast.