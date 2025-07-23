Global anime platform Crunchyroll to stream four animated series from China’s Tencent Video

Epic animated fantasy series Lord of Mysteries headlines a slate on content from Chinese streamer Tencent Video to be launched on anime VoD service Crunchyroll.

The 13×35’ title is part of Tencent’s strategy to collaborate with more global partners to take its content to a wider international audience.

Lord of Mysteries is based on Yuewen’s web novel and follows Zhou Mingrui, a mortal thrust into a world of historical adventure who transforms into a series of fantastical characters with superhuman powers.

It will premiere across the summer and autumn in multiple territories, with episodes released in simulcast with Tencent. The series will be dubbed in English, Spanish, Hindi, Brazilian, Portuguese, French and Hindi with a staggered roll out.

Lord of Mysteries joins three other animation titles to be streamed on Crunchyroll – The Master of Diabolism (65×30’), The King’s Avatar (24×30’) and Honor of Kings (13×20’).