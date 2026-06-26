Germany’s Your Family Entertainment pivots to AI to replace ‘costly manual tasks’

German media group Your Family Entertainment (YFE) has announced a restructure that will see it become an AI-driven outfit, with a number of “individual positions” to be discontinued.

Munich-headquartered YFE said the transformation is part of a multi-stage plan for the automated integration of rights and media asset management, automated transcoding and broadcast automated scheduling.

YFE has stated that some “individual positions will not be continued,” although no details of potential lay-offs were provided. C21 has contacted YFE for clarification.

It comes over two years after YFE outlined plans to integrate AI into its corporate strategy while ruling out using generative AI to create new IP until copyright issues were cleared up.

Producer-distributer YFE owns a library of children’s and family programming including Fix & Foxi and The Fairly OddParents. It also operates pay TV channel Fix & Foxi TV and free-to-air network RiC TV.

Stefan Piëch, CEO of YFE, said: “YFE is one of the first companies in the German-speaking broadcast sector to not only announce this transition but to implement it operationally.

“We are replacing costly manual tasks with a scalable digital infrastructure, thereby creating the foundation for a future-proof, independent media company.”