Germany’s Beta Film launches AI start-up hub Chapter41

Germany’s Beta Film is teaming up with Hannes Jakobsen, Dominik Böhm, and Lars Stark to found the new Berlin-based AI start-up Chapter41.

Chapter41 is described as an AI hub with three central pillars.

The first is development of tools and custom workflows for the use of generative AI in creative processes.

The company will also be involved in consulting and training for companies, creative professionals, and broadcasters on the application of AI tools and the introduction of AI-supported processes.

It will also produce AI-generated moving images such as historical reenactments, special effects, and animation.

Moritz von Kruedener, MD at Beta Film said: “The core idea of the partnership with Hannes, Dominik, and Lars is to rethink the production processes within the Beta Group and make them more efficient utilising AI.”

Jakobsen, who will serve as MD, said: “Together with our partners, we are creating a space for working on making generative AI usable and valuable in moving image production with ambition and curiosity. We want to push creative boundaries and ensure real added value for our partners. We are open for business and are looking forward to sharing first details soon.”