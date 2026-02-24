Germany’s Beta Film boards ARD historical crime series Ludwig

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: Beta Film is partnering with German public broadcaster ARD on a lavish historical drama series about the enigmatic monarch King Ludwig II of Bavaria, the company announced at its screening in London today.

Munich-based Beta has taken international rights to the recently wrapped high-end costume drama series, the working title of which is Ludwig.

The series tells the story of the “fairytale king” from the perspective of the psychologist Gustav Zimmermann, who was tasked with reviewing the psychiatric report of the doomed monarch. King Ludwig II was declared mentally incompetent to rule and deposed on June 12 1886. Just one day later he was found dead in a lake under mysterious circumstances.

Described by Beta as a “captivating crime story rich with pomp and gold” as well as a “tragic tale of life and queer love”, Ludwig is directed by Nina Vukovic (Kleo 2) and Sebastian Ko (Tatort), who both also serve as writers. It stars up-and-coming talent Luis Pintsch (22 Lengths) as King Ludwig II, and Felix Mayr (Unorthodox, Senna) as Zimmermann.

The series, which was filmed in Germany and the Czech Republic, is produced by W&B Television (Pagan Peak, Dark, 4 Blocks) for ARD Degeto, BR, ServusTV and SRF. The series is supported by the German Motion Picture Fund, the Bavarian Film & Television Fund and the Czech Audiovisual Fund’s Production Incentive.

The drama is one of a number of English-language and foreign-language scripted series Beta Film is presenting to buyers at the London TV Screenings this week.

High up among these is season two of Maxima, “the Dutch answer to The Crown”, according to Beta, which execs said was being spun off into new series titled The Other Royals. The latter brings an investigative flavour to the original Dutch, English and Spanish-language romantic drama series, as two female protagonists who are marrying into the royal family become the target of investigations by the secret service.

Beta’s English-language slate includes new animal-focused Canadian drama series, Barton Vet, which Beta execs hope will emulate the success of returning series Hudson & Rex, about a detective and his canine partner, now in its ninth season. Also on the slate is season two of Channel 4’s top performing drama series, Patience; season five of detective series Professor T; and season two of UKTV cosy crime series Bookish.

On its foreign-language slate, Beta is currently shopping French crime thriller Northern Traces (6×60’); Greek, French and Italian period drama The Great Chimera (6×60’); Italian crime series Gomorrah: The Origins (6×60’); and German-language 6×120’ series Rex Vienna Calling, a fresh take on the popular canine-starring European show Rex.

“Animals seem to be the magic formula for getting a wider audience; female, males and kids,” said Beta’s chief distribution officer, Oliver Bachert, about the Rex franchise and Barton Vet and why the company was backing so many animal-focused dramas.

Commenting on the slate more widely, MD Moritz von Kruedener said Beta Film remains “the distribution company that sells the most diverse content from everywhere in the world to everywhere in the world”.