Georgian streamer Cavea+ to adapt Bloody Murray

Bloody Murray was created and written by Stav Idisis

NEWS BRIEF: Georgian streamer Cavea+ is collaborating with Yes Studios to develop a local-language version of comedy Bloody Murray, making it the first-ever scripted adaptation of an Israeli series in the Eastern European country.

Originally created and written by Stav Idisis, Bloody Murray was produced by Yes TV and Kastina Communications for Yes TV. The new deal was announced by Yes Studios, which represents the format worldwide. Bloody Murray focuses on the relationship between roommates Murray and Dana and their daily struggles as single, thirty-something women.

C21 reporter 08-10-2024 ©C21Media
