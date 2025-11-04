FX greenlights Snowfall spin-off from Hip Hop Uncovered producer Malcolm Spellman

Disney-owned US cable network FX has ordered a spin-off from its crime drama Snowfall, which concluded a seven-season run in 2023.

The new project, also set to stream on Hulu, comes from producer Malcolm Spellman and former Snowfall producers Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London and Trevor Engelson.

The original series follows an African American family as they try to make ends meet selling crack cocaine during a drug epidemic in south-central LA in the 1980s.

The spin-off takes place in the 1990s soon after the conclusion of the original. The logline says the new series follows a recovering addict striving to take West Coast rap mainstream, while gang wars erupt and record labels move to exploit hip hop culture for their own gain.

The green light comes after FX worked with Spellman on the docuseries Hip Hop Uncovered, with FX Entertainment president Nick Grad praising Spellman for his “encyclopedic knowledge of this material.”

Gail Bean and Isaiah John, who both starred in Snowfall, will return for the spin-off alongside Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith and Simmie Sims III.