Free-to-air linear sports channel La Chaîne L’Équipe joins Disney+ in France

Disney+ has struck a deal to carry French free-to-air sports channel La Chaîne L’Équipe on its platform as part of ESPN on Disney+, in the latest example of the growing trend for streamers and traditional broadcasters to combine their audiences rather than compete for them.

The partnership gives Disney+ subscribers in France live access to La Chaîne L’Équipe’s full programming as part of their existing subscription – the first time the platform has offered customers access to a live linear channel in the country.

The move reflects a broader shift across the industry, with streaming platforms increasingly integrating established broadcast brands to deepen their entertainment, sports and news offering, while broadcasters use the partnerships to extend their reach to younger, digitally native audiences who may not be watching traditional television.

The channel’s arrival on Disney+ brings with it a substantial portfolio of live sport, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Biathlon World Cup and World Championships, the Supercopa de España, the Diamond League, the European Table Tennis Union circuit and the Dakar Rally, alongside flagship studio programmes L’Équipe du Soir, L’Équipe de Greg and L’Équipe de Choc.

The channel’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available through the platform.

The deal builds on the earlier launch of ESPN on Disney+ in France, which brought UEFA Women’s Champions League football to the service, and further extends the platform’s live sports proposition alongside its existing entertainment, drama and film catalogue.

Karl Holmes, general manager of Disney+ EMEA, said: “For nearly 30 years, la Chaine L’Équipe has been part of the daily rhythm of sport in France and a trusted source of sports news and debate. This launch reflects our commitment to working closely with broadcasters and creating new opportunities for them to reach new and younger audiences on Disney+.

“We want Disney+ to be the best partner for the wider industry. What we offer free-to-air broadcast partners is the opportunity to extend the reach of their content. They get to bring their stories to our young audience, while Disney+ customers get to discover some of the biggest local stories.

“Each deal is different: we’re flexible and we work with broadcasters in ways that deliver for both sides. But one thing never changes: we make sure our broadcast partners get strong brand attribution.”

Vincent Broussard, CEO of the TV division of Groupe L’Équipe, added: “This collaboration with Disney+ marks a new milestone for la Chaine L’Équipe. It enables us to expand our reach while remaining true to our mission: sharing a passion for sport with the widest possible audience, delivering expertise recognised by all, and offering Disney+ customers must-see sporting events.”