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Fred Media relaunches FAST channel Life Down Under with Seven Network content

Seven Network primetime series Yummy Mummies is joining Life Down Under

Australian distributor Fred Media, part of the WTFN Group, is relaunching its international FAST channel Life Down Under this month, adding hundreds of hours of programming from strategic partner Seven Network across reality, home and design and food genres.

Originally launched with lifestyle, documentary and factual content produced by WTFN – including The Wild Life of Tim Faulkner, Mega Zoo, Space Invaders and Sydney Harbour Force – the revamped channel will now carry a range of Seven Network primetime series, among them Australia’s Amazing Homes, Extreme Weddings, Zumbo’s Just Desserts and Yummy Mummies.

The relaunch also brings a new home to content from Great Home Ideas, the YouTube channel that Fred Media’s sister company Radar began managing for Seven Network in 2025. The channel features DIY, food, garden, lifestyle and pet content drawn from the long-running Seven series Better Homes & Gardens.

Life Down Under is currently available on Samsung TV, LG, Fetch and Plex in Australia and New Zealand, and on the LG Channels platform across seven European territories including the UK, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The company says early conversations around further international expansion are now under way, supported by the expanded content offering.

“Today, more than ever, it is important for television and digital companies to maximise the value of the IP they own and ensure their content is constantly finding new audiences. Radar has already shown us what is possible with strategically curated and managed digital channels on YouTube, so it was a no-brainer to now collaborate with WTFN’s Fred Media for FAST,” said Richard Henson, director of distribution and content partnerships at Seven Network.

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Ed Waller 15-06-2026 ©C21Media
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