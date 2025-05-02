Foxtel Group restructures Australian management team as it aligns with global parent DAZN

The Foxtel Group has revealed a new structural operating model after confirmation of job loses this week as the company adapts to life under its new global owner, DAZN.

Following reports yesterday that an estimated 100 staff at Foxtel’s Sydney office were to be made redundant, Foxtel Group CEO, Patrick Delany told employees on Thursday afternoon that “a lot was changing” and further transitions would be rolled out in coming weeks.

“Today, we are announcing changes to our operating model to help us focus on our two key revenue sources – subscribers and advertisers, and the areas of our business that are most important to our future growth,” the email said.

In the company-wide email, titled ‘organising for future success’, Delany announced that the current chief of Foxtel Retail and Hubbl Hilary Perchard would expand his leadership remit as CEO of Foxtel, Kayo and Binge. In his extended remit, Perchard is now responsible for all of the Foxtel Group’s subscription revenue in addition to overseeing entertainment content.

While long standing executive Julian Ogrin, who has been Foxtel Group’s CEO of streaming and advertising, which included Kayo Sports and Binge has been handed the newly created role of chief business officer. This new position has two mandates, firstly to align the group’s platforms and products within the DAZN Group, while ensuring revenue continuity and leveraging DAZN’s resources, and working directly with DAZN chief Shay Segev to identify Foxtel derived proven strategies that can benefit DAZN globally.

Delany stated that sport now comprised the largest part of the Foxtel Group’s business and was “the core driver of subscription revenue and advertising.” The current key executives overseeing the sports growth engine; Rebecca McCloy, executive director, commercial sport and operations; and Steve Crawley, MD Fox Sports would remain installed in their leadership roles.

“Our ability to adapt to change, be a disruptor and transform is part of how we have maintained our position as Australia’s most successful sports and entertainment business,” Delany said.

In other staff changes legal and regulatory affairs head Lynette Ireland will be leaving for News Corp in July and the executive director, group communications, Adrian Christie, will also be exiting the organisation. Corporate communications will now report to the head of HR and transformation, Sally Connell.

“We are going to continue our transformation journey, and a number of changes will roll out over the coming weeks. In addition, our new operating model will require careful planning over the next couple of months and will result in a series of changes in some of those businesses on multiple timelines,” Delany forewarned.

The Foxtel Group did not issue a formal release on the changes and the email did not address the number or detail of the wider job cuts other to say: “Where there is change, leaders will talk to impacted teams and work with each of the people affected, supporting them as they leave the business, ensuring we treat them with respect, dignity, and fairness, and acknowledging all they have contributed to the Foxtel Group’s success.”