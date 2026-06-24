Fox’s Tubi commissions pair of unscripted shows from UK’s Wall of Entertainment

Fox-owned Tubi has commissioned a pair of unscripted original series from UK-based digital entertainment studio Wall of Entertainment.

The AVoD platform will premiere comedy gameshow Substitute Teacher on June 25 and relationship-focused competition series House Rules on July 16. The projects mark the first time that Wall of Entertainment has produced shows in the US market.

In addition to the green lights, Tubi is also acquiring more than 100 episodes from Wall of Entertainment’s existing catalogue across genres including comedy, reality, gameshows, dating and drama.

Founded by actors Joivan Wade (Doom Patrol, Bel-Air) and Percelle Ascott (The Innocents) in 2011, Wall of Entertainment has built its business around developing creator-led programming that bridges social media talent and traditional television formats.

Substitute Teacher is hosted by creator Charles Brockman III and combines sketch comedy, trivia and physical challenges in a classroom setting. Contestants compete through a series of rounds to be crowned class valedictorian. Wade, Ascott, Jonny Paterson and Brockman serve as executive producers.

Hosted by creator Laro Benz, House Rules pits two couples against one another in a competition designed to determine who really runs their household. Wade, Ascott, Paterson and Benz executive produce.

The Tubi deal comes as Wall of Entertainment looks to expand its creator-driven content model beyond the UK.

“This partnership is a key milestone for us. Tubi is the first to see our vision of bridging the creator economy and traditional entertainment industry – giving digital talent great formats and the full production infrastructure to make shows that compete with anything on TV,” said Wade, co-founder and CEO of Wall of Entertainment.

“We provide these creators with an opportunity to go from social media to Hollywood – and walk away not just as talent, but with ownership as producers, with IP participation and as architects of their own entertainment brands.”

Ascott, who serves as co-founder and chief content officer, said: “We are excited to bring two flagship shows to Tubi as we continue to be part of the evolution of entertainment: a model where the next generation of TV-quality formats are built by, for and with the creators audiences already love.”