Former RTL exec Henning Tewes named CEO of Antenna Group as Linda Jensen exits

Greek media outfit Antenna Group has gone back to Germany to find a new CEO, appointing former RTL Group chief content officer Henning Tewes as a replacement for outgoing Linda Jensen.

Tewes takes charge of the company from January 1, replacing former HBO Europe CEO Jensen, who was in post for two years and took over from another one-time RTL exec, Bert Habets – himself atop Athens-based Antenna for just 12 months.

As new group CEO, Tewes will oversee Antenna’s 32 channels in Europe, North America, and Australia, with a reach of some 140 million people. He will also be in charge of the company’s streaming service ANT1+, its news, cinema, live events, production activities and more.

Antenna said the move underscored its commitment to driving growth and innovation across its global operations, and alongside Tewes’ appointment it named an advisory board that would work with him.

On the list is: Jim Gianopulos – formerly chairman & CEO of 20th Century Fox and Paramount Pictures; former MTG president & CEO Hans Holger Albrecht; Marc DeBevoise – former CEO of CBS Interactive; former Miramax CEO Mike Lang; former UKTV CEO Darren Childs; former Politico CEO Patrick Steel; and ex-CNN chief digital officer Athan Stephanopoulos.

“Antenna Group pursues its global development journey with the aim of informing and entertaining people in a responsible, enriching, and balanced manner,” said the company in a statement. “The international experience of the advisory board members combined with Henning Tewes’ expertise in the media and entertainment industry will be valuable to further fulfil this mission.”