Former Fremantle China CEO Vivian Yin launches Y+X Entertainment Group

Former Fremantle China CEO Vivian Yin has launched her own company called Y+X Entertainment Group.

Yin is CEO and founder of the company, which is structured into four pillars: studios, drama, live, and gaming and interactive.

The studios pillar focuses on producing longform film and television, both live-action and animation, while the drama department is focused on shortform and microdrama content.

The live division will create immersive and interactive experiences, while the gaming and interactive arm aims to extend stories into gaming and narrative-driven interactive experiences, often through strategic partnerships with established gaming companies.

While at Fremantle’s Chinese arm, Yin oversaw major formats including The X Factor and Got Talent. Before that, as senior VP and exec producer at Star China, she played a key role in turning The Voice of China into the nation’s top-rated primetime show for several years.

Yin is also the creator of China’s first original singing format, Sing My Song.