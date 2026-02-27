Fifth Season strikes first-look distribution deal with Media Res International

US-based studio Fifth Season is expanding its ties with Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res through a new first-look distribution agreement.

Fifth Season, which already distributes several Media Res-produced series, including Pachinko, Scenes From a Marriage and The Morning Show, will now get a first look at distributing shows from the company’s international arm Media Res International.

Under the deal, Fifth Season has picked up the global distribution rights to Summer of 1985 (6×60’), a Swedish psychological drama greenlit last year by SVT.

The 6×45’ drama, based on Scandinavian author John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel of the same name, follows a murder investigation that begins when a boy is found drowned near the mythical island of Svärtan. As the investigation intensifies, the hidden discovery of an ancient and inexplicable creature begins to blur legend and reality.

The project is Media Res’s first in Sweden, and counts Media Res International head Lars Blomgren among its executive producers.

“Media Res shares our ambition to bring distinctive, globally resonant storytelling to audiences worldwide, making this a natural partnership,” said Fifth Season’s executive VP of TV distribution Jennifer Ebell.