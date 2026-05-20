Ex-Paramount, Vice exec Vanessa Case brought in as media VP by Canada’s TVO

Canada-based educational network TVO has named former Paramount and Vice executive Vanessa Case as its VP of media.

In her new post, Case will have oversight of TVOs programming and editorial strategy, “with accountability for the direction, performance, and stewardship of TVO’s content portfolio across broadcast and digital ecosystems,” TVO said.

Her remit will span development, commissioning and acquisition of kids’, documentary, podcasts and current affairs programming.

Case left her post as VP of content at Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada towards the end of 2025 after spending over a year with the company.

In that role, she was responsible for the streaming business strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV in Canada, working with both Canadian and international teams to grow Paramount’s brands and content, coordinate third-party acquisitions and oversee original content decisions.

Prior to that, she was the global head of unscripted production at Vice Media, where she spent five years, and before that was executive VP of content at Blue Ant Media.

“As TVO continues to evolve as a digital-first learning and media organisation, strong stewardship of our programming and editorial portfolio remains essential to our public mandate and audience trust,” said TVO CEO Pary Bell.

“Ms Case brings extensive experience across streaming, broadcast, and digital platforms, along with a strong background in content strategy and execution. Her leadership will support TVO’s continued focus on high-quality programming that advances our educational mission.”